Accountancy firm Mazars posted “record” revenues last year and added 30 people to its Yorkshire office as it continues to grow across the UK.

The team in Leeds increased from 227 to 257 people, including 27 trainees, and two new directors, while Chloë Ellis was appointed office managing partner.

The team was also named mid tier firm of the year at the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards, and also won the diversity and inclusion award.

Overall, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, grew by 23 per cent in the UK in the year to August 31, 2022, recording revenues of £288m. Growth was strong across all service lines and sectors, in audit and non-audit.

Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, grew 23 per cent in the UK in the year to 31 August 2022. Picture: Adobe Stock

Ms Ellis said: “It’s been a strong year for Mazars, and I’ve been delighted to become office managing partner for Leeds.

“We’ve welcomed a substantial number of new people to the team, and it’s fantastic to see fresh talent coming into the industry through our new trainees.

"We’re also especially proud of the accolades the Leeds team won at the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards.

"We look forward to serving existing and new clients in the next period, and building on last year’s successes.”

Across the UK, headcount grew to 2,890, an increase of 18.5 per cent from the previous year as Mazars continues to build its teams.

The firm promoted 980 team members during the year, which it said reflected the importance of support and development for its teams and in the quality of the work it provides to its clients.

The team also committed 9,000 hours to wellbeing and volunteering projects; demonstrating our commitment to our communities and contribution to society.

Chief executive Phil Verity said: “We are harnessing the firm’s positive momentum to invest in building the team of the future.

"From defining enhanced career pathways to creating a culture of mentorship across the firm, we are investing today to build a team with the skills, resources and support to succeed in the future.

“The business environment is uncertain, but we remain driven by our relationships with our clients, supporting them through a volatile and shifting economy, and consistently delivering quality work”.

Mazars Group, operating in nearly 100 countries worldwide, grew by 16.4 per cent, reaching €2.45bn in fee income.

The group performed strongly across all geographies, with particularly significant growth in Africa and the Middle East (21.7 per cent), the Americas (22.4 per cent) and Asia-Pacific (17.1 per cent).

Hervé Hélias, chief executive and chairman of Mazars Group, said: “Despite a complex global environment, 2022 was an excellent year for Mazars across all geographies and service lines.

"Our performance confirms the quality and relevance of our services, as we continue our drive to offer choice and a different perspective in a highly concentrated market; providing essential competition for the healthy functioning of financial markets”.

Mazars moved to its 3 Wellington Place office, from its previous home on Gelderd Road, Leeds, in 2018.