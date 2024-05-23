McCarthy Stone appoints new house manager to bolster retirement living in Burley in Wharfedale

Retirement housebuilder McCarthy Stone has appointed a new house manager as part of its commitment to create more suitable housing for older people living in Burley in Wharfedale.

Bringing with her a wealth of experience from the care industry, Sue Bowden, will be central to community life at McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living development, Summer Manor, helping local retirees to live life to the fullest.

“I’ve always loved working with people and making a positive difference to their lives,” Sue says.

Having previously worked as a teacher before moving into the care industry, the newly appointed house managerhas always been a nurturing figure, providing comfort and support when it is needed most.

“There’s a strong sense of community brewing at Summer Manor. The homeowners are a fantastic bunch and have created a lovely community atmosphere, which makes my job ten times more enjoyable. One of the homeowners also has a dog and we often joke that he’s another member of our close-knit family,” she laughs.

“Despite only being new to the role here at Summer Manor, I’ve already got a real sense for the strong bonds that are beginning to form between myself and the homeowners and look forward to sharing that bond with even more newcomers.”

Helping to encourage interaction and camaraderie, an array of activities are on offer at Summer Manor. But it’s not just homeowners who are reaping the benefits. Sue, too, is making the most of the social aspect to further enhance the sense of community and bolster her relationship with residents.

“I try and get involved with the different activities where I can, as it’s a great way to bond with the homeowners. The regular film nights and coffee mornings are proving to be especially popular, with homeowners gathering in the communal lounge for a brew and natter as they get to know one another better. It’ll be nice to see this develop further as we welcome new homeowners.”

While helping the community to thrive is an important element of Sue’s role, there’s far more within her remit.

“To put it simply, a house manager ‘does what it says on the tin’. Every morning I sense check the building to ensure everything is as it should be, as well as carry out a welfare check on all the homeowners. I like to make sure they’re well and have everything they need; it also serves as a reminder that there’s always a friendly face about. It’s important that the homeowners know that they have someone to look out for them when settling into a new home and lifestyle.

“Another key aspect of my role is giving prospective buyers a tour of the beautiful showroom and state-of-the-art facilities. Buying a new home is always a big decision, which is why we want to ensure those who are considering downsizing have as much information and support as possible.”

Sue says having a supportive team on board is instrumental in keeping everything running smoothly.

“It’s my priority to make homeowners feel comfortable and at ease, so I want to ensure I’m doing everything I can to achieve this.”

The outstanding communal facilities are expected to be a real draw for local retirees looking to enjoy a full and varied lifestyle. “The spacious lounge is a hotspot for regular social activity and opens onto a stunning landscaped garden with a patio area, featuring a pergola and comfortable outdoor seating.”

Nestled in the Wharfedale Valley on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales, Summer Manor consists of 42 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience for the over 60s. Each property benefits from access to the superb shared spaces, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.