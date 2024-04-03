McLaren Construction’s Midlands and North division celebrates record turnover

Turnover for the Midlands and North business in the year ended July 31 2023 was £271.29m up from £140.54m the previous year, according to data from Companies House.

The contractor reported overall revenues which were up by 22 per cent to £964m in 2022/2023. A spokesman said it was on course to break the £1bn annual turnover barrier in 2023/2024.

In a statement, the company said: “McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) has experienced growth over the past 12 months, with new appointments across its leadership, project, and sustainability teams and six projects handed over.”

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “The last 12 months have been consistently successful for the division and our dedicated teams have worked hard to procure schemes across a variety of sectors, strengthening our position as a reliable contractor with diverse expertise." (Photo supplied by McLaren)

“Last year, the Midlands and North division secured a place on the £8bn Procurement Partnerships Framework and was appointed to two of the four lots awarded to McLaren nationally.

"Under the construction discipline, McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) was appointed to deliver public sector projects from £15m to £30m in the East Midlands and of more than £30m in the West Midlands.”

The contractor is one of 87 appointed to the four year framework, which began in November 2023, and as part of this, it is expanding its portfolio of data centre projects with further schemes set for the next 12 months.

The group’s completed projects have included Sherburn 42, a significant new industrial scheme in North Yorkshire, Konect 62 in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, the Pets at Home National Fulfilment Centre in Stafford and MAG 401 at Manchester airport.

Work has started on a number of industrial and logistics schemes in the last 12 months including Horizon 29 Phase Two in Bolsover and Project Holst in Coventry.

McLaren Construction is also working on prominent student accommodation sites in the Midlands and North including St Gabriels in Manchester, Talbot Street in Nottingham, and Longwood Close in Coventry which is a joint venture between McLaren Property and Topland.

The statement added: “In 2024, the division will be concentrating on continued growth of its project pipelines in the industrial and logistics arena, alongside the student accommodation and data centre sectors, while strengthening and further developing its supply chain across the Midlands and North regions.”

