McLaren Property submits planning application for a 332-bed Leeds student accommodation scheme

Plans have been submitted for a new student district in Yorkshire.

McLaren Property, the residential and student accommodation developer, has submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council for a 332-bed student accommodation scheme, which includes the refurbishment and conversion of the Grade II Listed Springfield House.

A spokesman said: “The scheme will build upon McLaren’s strong presence in the city, with the developer’s 473-bed Leonardo & Thoresby scheme expected to complete later in 2023, while planning was submitted earlier this year for a 2.47 acre mixed-use site on Wellington Street, comprising 465 build-to-rent homes, delivered by McLaren Living, and 364,000 sq. ft. of commercial space.”

“Designed by Cartwright Pickard Architects the proposed development places the refurbished Springfield House at the heart of the scheme.”

McLaren Property’s regional managing director Tom Gilman commented: “It’s fantastic to be able to refurbish Springfield House and bring it back to life. The Grade II building is central to our plans and at the heart of this new and exciting student district, which is in a great location adjacent to the university campus.

“We’re once again bringing forward best-in-class purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and providing exemplar and sustainable homes for students. Leeds is a thriving city and we’re pleased to be providing much needed PBSA, supporting both the universities and the city to retain and develop young talent.