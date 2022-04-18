Meet the former painter and decorator who has opened a vintage clothing store in Hull

Zach Roberts has been running SupplyHaus for about a year through his own website and on e-bay and Etsy alongside his day job with a major local firm.

As a regular visitor to the Paragon Arcade, he jumped at the chance when he spotted a vacancy.

Mr Roberts said: “I became aware of the unit when I was at Two Gingers.

“I’ve been going there most Saturdays and every person I’ve seen there has been a great fit with what I want to do.”

Now running SupplyHaus full-time and open seven days a week, Mr Roberts is aiming to build a product range of authentic, quality vintage clothing from the 1940s to 1980s with the themes of workwear and military as well as random accessories.

He said: “I have always wanted to do something by myself because I like the idea of not having anybody telling me what to do. During lockdown I wasn’t spending muchso I bought some vintage clothing.

“The business has been doing well online and with the shop I want to create the feel of a 1940s general store.

“The hardest part is finding the right stock but when we get it we can be it’s exclusive.”

Like many new ventures born in the last 24 months, Mr Roberts, 25, started selling clothes during lockdown.

He was working for a food manufacturer at the time and, although he was not placed on furlough, he was not spending as much as normal, allowing to save some capital and make the change to become his own boss.

“I was trying to think of a way I could work for myself and could start straight away without getting involved in long training courses,” he said.

“I like the idea of not having to ask if I need time off or if I want to work late.

That’s what I’ll do here – extend the opening when I know people will be around and take time off when it’s quiet.

I want it to be a place that people enjoy visiting, because that sums up the rest of the arcade.

“Retail and clothing was what I picked.

“I started with about £500 to 600 and bought the first load.

“I chose this theme because I like the functionality of military and although people don’t realise it you get a lot of modern clothes which take their inspiration from that sector.

Mr Roberts’ fascination and attraction to the niche sector lies in the durability and quality of vintage clothing.

In the era of fast fashion, people purchase clothes which they intend to wear only a handful of times at best.

But Mr Roberts wants to concentrate on garments which can last a lifetime.

“There’s also a lot of denim – it’s about chasing quality.

“These days people buy any item of clothing and expect it not to last but everything in here has lasted 40, 50 or even 60 years and is still on good condition.

“It’s proper craftsmanship and it was made by people who earned a good wage and enjoyed a nice lifestyle, so it’s guilt- free as well.

“I also want people to keep coming back because they never know what we will have next – even I don’t know that far in advance because I’m looking for unique