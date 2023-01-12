A former warehouse worker who defied the odds to successfully open a boxing gym is hoping to inspire others to try martial arts after launching his own brand of sportswear.

Charlie Green first launched his Barnsley-based gym in 2018 and called upon the Launchpad Business Support Programme to help him transform his dreams of running his own business into a reality.

His sportswear brand Retro Fitness now supplies football kits to clubs across Yorkshire, whilst his range of boxing equipment is used by semi-professional fighters across the world.

Mr Green said: “I’d never really thought about running my own business, but I’ve always been passionate about boxing. It’s not just a great way to keep fit, it can teach youngsters important life skills, from discipline to improving willpower and perseverance.

Charlie Green, Founder, Retro Fitness. Picture by David O'Keefe.

“When the space became available I felt it offered a great opportunity to do something for my local community.”

Mr Green’s journey began when he successfully secured the keys to a basement at Wombwell Working Men’s Club and turned it into his own boxing gym.

As the business was beginning to grow, however, it was plunged into uncertainty when Mr Green was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia.

The experience left him in a coma for three weeks and unable to work for six months.

At the time, he turned to partner Rebecca, as well as his sister and parents to keep the business ticking over.

During his recuperation, however, Mr Green began to notice a gap in the market for boxing equipment that was capable of meeting the rigorous training demands placed upon it. He decided to take a chance and contact a specialist manufacturer to produce a range of boxing equipment designed to his own specifications.

Mr Green added: “As the gym began to grow, I began to realise that there was a gap in the market for high quality boxing equipment. It appeared to be very easy to purchase budget gloves, or premium ones aimed at professional fighters, but there wasn’t really anything in between.

“It’s incredible to think that not only is the gym helping others to stay fit and healthy, but my products are now being used by semi-professional fighters across the world.”

To help him grow his business, Mr Green continued to work closely with Launchpad business adviser Kiran Antcliffe, regularly taking part in one-to-one advice sessions as well as attending workshops.

Mr Antcliffe, said: “The challenges Charlie has faced since he launched his business would have tested even the most seasoned business owner. The hallmarks of any entrepreneur are being able to spot opportunities when faced with adversity, as well as being unafraid to try new things.”

Since that time, Mr Green has successfully navigated his fledgling business through the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was unable to trade due to local and national lockdown restrictions.

Retro Fitness now sells a range of gloves, protective headgear and specialist shin protectors, used in kickboxing, whilst the gym provides a space for people of all ages to take part in boxing, kickboxing and self-defence classes.

