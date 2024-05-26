Meet the man in charge of building robots to reduce leaks in water and gas pipes around the world

“We call it our playground for innovation,” says Mark Tindley, managing director of leak detection company Synthotech. “We can test our equipment for locating leaks or repairing a product without customers tapping us on the shoulder asking when their water or gas is going to be connected.”

The test and research site in Melmerby includes simulated underground networks and pipes with access holes and a 120-metre-long open excavation. It was mothballed during Covid but reopened last year.

"It’s invaluable for being able to take a concept to a customer and say we have proof it works. There’s going to be a lot of investment up there over the next year or so,” says Tindley.

Harrogate-based Synthotech provides advanced engineering services and in-pipe robotics to utility companies with the aim of fixing underground leaks with minimum disruption.

The majority of its turnover comes from selling its live access camera systems in the UK and globally, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, India, Columbia and mainland Europe. Only six per cent of the business is currently export but it’s growing.

One of Synthotech’s most exciting advances over the last three years has been the development of the next generation of robots that can sense water and gas leaks from within the pipes.

Academics estimate there are 1.5m road excavations per year in the UK, which cost the country at least £5.5bn annually. They also cause disruption for motorists and residents by leading to full or partial road closures.

Its LeakVISION robots can be deployed remotely for long distances, reducing the excavation work needed to locate a leak and minimising the environmental impact.

"We still locate leaks the way we did 50 years ago in the gas industry, which is usually by dog walkers early in the morning or late at night when there aren’t loads of vehicles driving past,” says Tindley.

"LeakVision makes it easier and faster to identify and fix leaks. Deploying robots saves time and resources over traditional excavation methods and will help the environment too because gas leaking is anywhere between eight and 80 times worse than carbon dioxide.”

He adds: “It’s still early days but it’s really exciting. It’s a real step forward in network management and operation but unfortunately, as always with tech, it takes a long time to get it to the point where it can be used as business as usual.”

The business also uses its innovative technology to detect water leaks.

Its water business, HMG Water Solutions, was established in 2018 as a joint venture between Synthotech, PQS Survey, Rosedale Advisory, and the Heath Morgan Group. Earlier this year, Synthotech completed a merger to bring the £1.1m turnover firm, also based in Harrogate, into its business in a move that will support its growth plans.

Synthotech has a £5m turnover and 42 staff.

It began life as a rubber moulding company in South London and Tindley joined the firm from university as it was starting to make rubber widgets for stopping the flow of gas.

In 1996 it opened up a depot in Harrogate, specialising in gas products. Tindley moved to the Harrogate office but later left to work for Vauxhall Motors in Luton.

Three years later, an opportunity came up for Tindley to return to Synthotech as engineering director to work alongside the managing director and actually buy the business.

"I suddenly realised I preferred smaller businesses where I could make a difference rather than be lost in a big corporate,” he says.

Tindley took over the business as managing director in 2005. "It’s our fifth child,” jokes the father-of-four.

The contract side of side of Synthotech is growing ‘exponentially’, according to Tindley.

“Rather than selling robots, people prefer us to go and use the robots and we’ve earmarked more investment for engineers on that side as well as investment to build more robots to support that up and down the country,” he says.

It is also creating new products such as sensors for sewers.

"Every part of the business is booming at the moment. It’s all new tech to us, or to the customers, so it’s a really exciting time,” he adds.

The push to net zero is particular focus for the company, which has a five-year plan to make sure that all of its products are approved for use in hydrogen and biomethane pipes.

Meanwhile, climate change is increasing demand for Synthotech’s technology.

"When you have a really wet winter, like the one we’ve just had, you get more water inside gas pipes so rather than gas leaks you get water ingress,” says Tindley. “We developed a water extraction system that sucks up every last droplet.”

He adds: “As winters get colder, you get more cracks in metallic gas pipes and water pipes so we have more work to do in locating and fixing those.

"A couple of years ago, when we had the 40-degree summer, we had excessive gas and water leakages because the ground shrunk around the pipes.”

Tindley describes himself as a ‘failed engineer’. “I’m much better at running a business than I am an engineer,” he says. “But I’m surrounded by people who make dreams come true. I really enjoy working here because we make things that nobody else does.

"Many years ago we made the only 100bar robot for National Gas Transmission for above ground installations, that could go round bends. It was a four-year project of blood sweat and tears but it’s still the only one in the world.”