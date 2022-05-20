Meet the Yorkshire business offering more environmentally friendly track days to petrol-heads

Hype Motorsport is the brainchild of Leeds-based Ben Hyland, who has spent almost 20 years working in motorsport, and Southampton-based co-founder Mike Jarvis.

The pair have invested more than £300,000 in the business, which is now designated as ‘ClimatePositive’ thanks to carbon offsetting through SCB, the low-carbon commodity company, which redresses and improves on the carbon footprint left by businesses and individuals.

Hype Motorsport will host corporate and group track days for up to 12 people, at circuits including Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donington Park, as well as across Europe at tracks such as Spa in Belgium.

Need for speed: Ben Hyland, left, and Mike Jarvis, founders of Hype Motorsport, at Silverstone.

Professional instructors, including the likes of British Touring Car Championship driver, Jake Hill, and FIA World Endurance Championship driver Alex Brundle, have also joined the Hype Motorsport team to offer training and guidance, so drivers can push themselves to their limits.

The cars all benefit from extensive track modifications to improve performance and racing reliability.

They include a BMW M2 Competition, a Porsche Cayman GTS and an Alpine A110.

Mr Hyland previously ran Pole Position Indoor Karting in Leeds before joining forces with Mr Jarvis to launch novice racing driver competition want2race, based at Donington Park.

In 2019, want2race was acquired by Ginetta and Mr Hyland spent the next two and a half years continuing to develop want2race under the sports car brand’s umbrella.

Mr Hyland said: “Having spent the last two decades working in motorsport and hosting race days and track events, there has been a huge shift in the market, which has been driven by people waking up to the environmental impact of all our decisions.

“As someone who is truly passionate about motorsport, but also concerned about the future of our planet, I was keen to explore how we could improve what we do and create a superb experience for petrol-heads with a conscience.

“We want to offer a pure driving experience that doesn’t cost the earth, so we’ve worked closely with SCB Group to develop our offering and we’re proud to feature their ClimatePositive seal of assurance.

The organisation has scrutinised every aspect of our business, from the actual events and cars, through to considering how both our team and guests will travel to the circuits and where they will stay, to ensure we not only compensate for ‘neutral’ carbon emissions – we go further to become climate positive by at least 25 per cent.

“Plus, everyone attending our events will benefit from offsetting the carbon from their road car for 12 months and receive a ClimatePositive car badge to show that their vehicle is giving back more to the environment than it’s taking.”

He added: “Most corporate motorsport events are held at fixed locations, but all the top race circuits in the UK and beyond are interested in our offering and have agreed to host our events.

“This means we can create truly memorable and unique full day multi-drive events, that can be tailored to the individual requirements of corporate customers and groups of drivers, for less than £1,000 per person.

“Our instructors are professional racing drivers who are at the top of their game and with their guidance and encouragement, drivers can push themselves and the cars to their limits.

“Everyone will enjoy plenty of track time in all the cars throughout the day and we’re already planning to host at least 30 events over the next 12 months.”

Positive thinking

ClimatePositive is a mechanism to counterbalance the carbon footprint left by corporations and individuals.

SCB Group invests in a range of emissions reduction projects that are certified by environmental standards and hit the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Pauline Tainton, from SCB Group, said: “When we heard about Hype Motorsport’s ambitions, we knew it was a perfect fit for us and we’re glad to be involved. We’ve examined all areas of the business and it’s great to see that the company has put sustainability and the environment at the heart of its operations.”