Members of Excluded UK will continue to struggle after being denied support during pandemic, campaigners claim

Excluded UK warned that people who had been largely shut out of Covid-19 financial support would question the Chancellor’s claim in the Budget that he was creating an economy fit for a new age of optimism.

In a statement, ExcludedUK said: “The Chancellor stated that the OBR expects the economy to return to pre-Covid levels by the end of the year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, this will not be the case for most excluded businesses that have had to take on significant additional debt to survive the pandemic amid significant uncertainty, while sadly there are businesses that have been forced to shut down.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds his ministerial 'Red Box' outside 11 Downing Street.

While the 50 per cent capped business rates reduction for certain sectors is welcome, ExcludedUK had hoped for a reduction in business rates for all excluded businesses to help ease these debts, which will be compounded by the increase in corporation tax, National Insurance contributions, energy costs and wage bills, the group said.

The group added: “Whilst the increased minimum wage of £9.50 per hour from April 2022 is great news for the low-income employees, this will only further squeeze SMEs that are already on their knees financially due to active and arbitrary policy decisions by the Treasury leaving them out in the cold during the pandemic without adequate support

“Despite all our calls to the Treasury to address the exclusions to the Covid support schemes, more than three million people continue to face severe financial hardship for years to come and this Budget fails to provide the much-needed hope for these individuals and businesses.

“Lives and livelihoods are at stake, many having already succumbed.”

Earlier this year, The Treasury described its Self Employment Income Support Scheme as one of the most generous in the world.

It has helped nearly three million people claim almost £20 billion, according to the Government.