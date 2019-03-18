Metalysis lands deal with MoD laboratory

Have your say

South Yorkshire manufacturer Metalysis has landed a contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Powder alloy producer Metalysis has signed a deal with the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), part of the MOD, for its titanium powder.

The deal is the first that Metalysis has announced from its industrial plant, known as Gen4, housed within its Materials Manufacturing Centre in Wath upon Dearne, South Yorkshire.

Gen4 recently commenced commercial production and is said to be the first facility of its kind in the world.

Metalysis has spent more than a decade developing its technology from a Cambridge University breakthrough, to today providing industrial scale production for international aerospace, automotive, additive and advanced manufacturing applications.

Dr Dion Vaughan, Metalysis chief executive, said: “Naturally, we are pleased to welcome Dstl as the first announced customer from our newly operating industrial plant.

“Commencing production from Gen4 marked a positive outcome following years of technological development.

“Dstl is a global leader in recognising and supporting scientific breakthroughs, and an ideal customer for Metalysis.

“We look forward to continuing to work together. Separately, we anticipate reporting positive outcomes from other customer discussions in coming months.”

Metalysis and Dstl are also partners on the FASTforge project. Led by The University of Sheffield, FASTforge offers a new, cost effective route to produce aerospace grade titanium alloys.