Metro Bank confirms around 1,000 jobs will go by mid-April under plans to cut costs

The group said previously announced plans to annual cut costs by £50m was seeing it shed around 22 per cent of its 4,266-strong workforce which is higher than the originally expected 20 per cent.

It said it was looking to cut another £30m by the end of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the overhaul came as it reported a £16.9m underlying loss for 2023, narrowed from losses of £50.6m in 2022.

High street lender Metro Bank has confirmed around 1,000 jobs will go by mid-April under ongoing plans to slash costs and revealed aims for further savings over the year ahead. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

On a statutory basis, the group said it returned to profit for the first time since 2018, with pre-tax profits of £30.5m

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: “Overall, Metro Bank performed strongly in 2023 as we continued to position the business for growth.

"We were pleased to return to profit on a statutory basis and deliver our best half-year results for several years. After addressing our capital position in Q4, we also launched a successful deposit campaign, with deposits totalling £16.5m as at the end of February 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the year we also launched a cost saving plan which included reducing store hours and roles across the organisation. These efforts will ensure the bank is right-sized for the future, with a strong focus on both digital and great customer service.”

“Looking forward, I remain confident in our ability to be the number one community bank. The work we have undertaken this year has laid the path to become a structurally profitable business.”