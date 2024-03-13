Metro Bank confirms around 1,000 jobs will go by mid-April under plans to cut costs

High street lender Metro Bank has confirmed around 1,000 jobs will go by mid-April under ongoing plans to cut costs and revealed it aims to achieve further savings over the year ahead.
Published 13th Mar 2024

The group said previously announced plans to annual cut costs by £50m was seeing it shed around 22 per cent of its 4,266-strong workforce which is higher than the originally expected 20 per cent.

It said it was looking to cut another £30m by the end of 2024.

Details of the overhaul came as it reported a £16.9m underlying loss for 2023, narrowed from losses of £50.6m in 2022.

High street lender Metro Bank has confirmed around 1,000 jobs will go by mid-April under ongoing plans to slash costs and revealed aims for further savings over the year ahead. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)High street lender Metro Bank has confirmed around 1,000 jobs will go by mid-April under ongoing plans to slash costs and revealed aims for further savings over the year ahead. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
On a statutory basis, the group said it returned to profit for the first time since 2018, with pre-tax profits of £30.5m

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: “Overall, Metro Bank performed strongly in 2023 as we continued to position the business for growth.

"We were pleased to return to profit on a statutory basis and deliver our best half-year results for several years. After addressing our capital position in Q4, we also launched a successful deposit campaign, with deposits totalling £16.5m as at the end of February 2024.”

“During the year we also launched a cost saving plan which included reducing store hours and roles across the organisation. These efforts will ensure the bank is right-sized for the future, with a strong focus on both digital and great customer service.”

“Looking forward, I remain confident in our ability to be the number one community bank. The work we have undertaken this year has laid the path to become a structurally profitable business.”

