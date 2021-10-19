Metro Bank creates 20 jobs by opening new base in Bradford

The bank was formally opened by Bradford’s Deputy Mayor, Coun Beverley Mullaney in a ceremony which included stilt walkers, face painters and a DJ.
Fraser Anderson, Bradford Metro Bank’s local director said: “We are overwhelmed by the reception we have received from the local community even though we have only been open for a couple of months. The grand opening was a fantastic day and I don’t think the queue for face painting ever got shorter."
Metro Bank opened its 78th branch in Bradford in August. Bradford is Metro Bank’s most northern based branch and serves local residents and businesses seven days a week.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.