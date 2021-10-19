Metro Bank creates 20 jobs by opening new base in Bradford

The bank was formally opened by Bradford’s Deputy Mayor, Coun Beverley Mullaney in a ceremony which included stilt walkers, face painters and a DJ.

Fraser Anderson, Bradford Metro Bank’s local director said: “We are overwhelmed by the reception we have received from the local community even though we have only been open for a couple of months. The grand opening was a fantastic day and I don’t think the queue for face painting ever got shorter."

Metro Bank opened its 78th branch in Bradford in August. Bradford is Metro Bank’s most northern based branch and serves local residents and businesses seven days a week.

(left to right) Deputy Mayor Beverley Mullaney, Martin House's Chris Varney, Bradford Metro Bank store manager Denis Charlette, Metro Bank mascot Metro Man, Tom Mullaney and Metro Bank Local Director Fraser Anderson