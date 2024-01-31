The business, which already has 15 venues predominantly located in Dublin and Belfast, chose the Merrion Centre in Leeds for its first venture as part of its strategy to expand in major UK student cities.

Boojum aims to mirror its existing operating model in mainland UK by offering fresh and tasty food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To deliver the freshest experience in the UK and as a sign of its expansion commitment, Boojum will invest in a new Leeds-based central production kitchen, alongside the new store investment.

Mexican eatery Boojum chose the Merrion Centre in Leeds for its first venture in mainland UK as part of its strategy to expand in major student cities.

The investment across both the production kitchen and the eatery will create 40 new jobs for Leeds.

“We’ve seen other brands try to expand and not build out the necessary supply chain solutions to deliver the optimum experience,” said Robert Powell, head of operations for Boojum.

"This often results in out-of-stock days or food sitting on shelves longer for the consumer, neither are ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investment is aimed at delivering the freshest, highest quality Mexican product in the market.”

Boojum, which has almost 150,000 social media followers, said it will operate a multi-channel, sit-in, takeaway, click ‘n’ collect and delivery model from the Leeds store, which is due to open in April, to help develop a cult following amongst the city’s students and foodies alike.

The Mexican fast-casual brand digital first approach has earned Boojum a spot at number six in Deliveroo’s 2023 list of top trending dishes globally.

The business has a vision to open 25 stores over the next five years in major UK student cities starting with Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current pipeline extends into Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester with new store announcements expected very soon.

Boojum was founded in Belfast 2007 but current chief executive David Maxwell took over the business in 2015.

Mr Maxwell fell in love with Mexican food and culture while running an Irish pub in Arizona. He set out to transform Boojum into a thriving brand with ‘outside the box’ approaches and innovation.

He said: "Boojum's expansion into Leeds is no coincidence. The city's bustling student life and reputation as a foodie paradise make it the perfect stage for our vibrant flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not just serving food; we're creating experiences and we're excited to blend our Belfast roots with the dynamic spirit of Leeds. "