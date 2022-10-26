Mid Yorkshire Chamber member wins Yorkshire Export Business of the Year

Nominees for the Chamber Business Awards 2022 were put forward by their Chamber for the first round of judging, which named regional winners who then went on to compete as finalists for the national awards.

Andrew Coulson, founder of Novo Nutrion Ltd, said: “I am incredibly proud to have received this award, which has been achieved thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Novo family.

"To be recognised as the British Chambers’ Yorkshire Global Player is unbelievable.”

Emma Jickells, Export Documentation Supervisor at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, and Emma Sinfield, Membership Executive at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, with Andrew Coulson, Founder of Novo Nutrition Ltd. (left to right.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax-based Novo Nutrition Ltd was established in 2016 by Andrew Coulson, a well-known figure on the global fitness and wellbeing circuit, after he spotted a gap in the healthier snacks market.

Mr Coulson developed the world’s first Protein Chip, closely followed by the rest of the NOVO product family, which includes their Wafer products and chocolate Protein Breaks.

Now in its sixth year of trading, Novo Nutrition was nominated due to its rapid exporting success.

The firm began trading with all Middle Eastern countries, and many across the EU, within its first year of trading, before successfully entering the American market with its protein wafer product in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, the firm was successfully trading with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada, before creating strong trade links with Japan and Singapore in 2020, despite the challenges of Covid-19.Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am thrilled for Andrew and the rest of the Novo team on their win.

"This is an incredible recognition for Yorkshire manufacturers and helps to solidify our region’s place in the international trade arena.

“The last few years have been tough for traders, with the impact of Brexit, Covid-19 and the cost of raw materials having a huge impact on the industry.