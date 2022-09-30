Lucy Smith, the Material Processing Institute’s Group Manager, Circular Economy, and Anders Jersby, Director Commercial, with the augmented reality project ‘Steelmaking of the Future’ developed by Animmersion UK.

Immersive digital experience specialist Animmersion created ‘Steelmaking of the Future’ for the Materials Processing Institute, enabling it to showcase its advances in research and innovation in the steel industry on the road to Net Zero.

Chris McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of the Materials Processing Institute, said: “This hi-tech model allows us to explain in an engaging and informative way just what steelmaking will look like in 2050, the year the government has pledged to meet its net zero target.

“We are pleased to support local companies, such as Animmersion UK, which are experts in their field.”

Animmersion UK created an app which enables users to scan QR codes placed around a purpose-built scale model of a steel plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The app then delivers information to explain the institute's advances.

Dr Lucy Smith, the Institute’s group manager, circular economy, conceived the idea after gaining inspiration from the events surrounding the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow in November last year.

Ms Smith said: “The Institute is at the cutting edge of research and innovation in transforming the UK’s steel industry into a modern, low carbon industry with a focus on creating more efficient processes, using greener fuels, and implementing a circular economy.

“We wanted to showcase the work the Institute is leading on, including replacing fossil fuels which currently power traditional furnaces with hydrogen and electricity, and promoting the expansion of green steel production in the race to decarbonise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad