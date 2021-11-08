Mike Padgham with 93-year-old mother, Phyllis, and activities assistant, Charlotte Henderson (left). (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The experienced care home owner will discuss the implications of Covid-19 on the care system, particularly for his care home Saint Cecilia’s Care Group.

Mr Padgham has owned the social care company Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Scarborough since August 1989.

He has been working in the industry for more than 32 years and is the Chair of the Independent Care Group for York and North Yorkshire.

He is a leading and influential figure in the social care sector and his family business Saint Cecilia’s Care Group based in Scarborough owns three care homes: a nursing home, a day care centre and a care home.

Mr Padgham was the former Chair of the UK Home Care Association and created change and restructure within the business.

He has spoken out on behalf of the care home sector, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, through the press and media.