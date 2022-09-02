Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furkan Sharif, 41, and his brother Urfan, 44, used to watch owner Mike Smith present in his signature style as children on the TV.

Mike Smith has owned the well-known building on Branch Road since 1979 - running a hugely successful business for more than three decades.

The site was originally built as a Methodist Chapel in 1905 and is a grade II-listed building.

Mike's Carpets in Leeds set to reopen under same name by brothers inspired by childhood TV adverts

Around ten years ago, MC Carpets took over the site run by Martin and Carl, who have seen business boom.

However, Mike recently revealed Martin and Carl have retired and he was looking for new tenants for the building for the first time in a decade.

Many Leeds residents will know the site with huge 'as seen on TV' posters adorning the walls during the 90s and 2000s.

Mike became famous across Local TV for his adverts - where he appeared personally to give offers and information to viewers.

Furkan (l) and Urfan (r) are excited to reopen Mike's Carpets in Leeds

The 12,000 square foot building was put up for let.

Furkan - a qualified lawyer who had been working in "the corporate world" - was scrolling the news on his phone following the announcement.

Together with his brother, Furkan said he couldn't let the opportunity pass him by.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Furkan said he had spent every possible hour alongside his brother transforming the inside of the warehouse.

They are now set for a huge reopening on September 5 and have had permission from Mike Smith to continue to operate under the name 'Mike's Carpets'.

Mike's Carpets advertised on local television in the 1980s and had roaring trade due to Mike's signature style of delivering offers to viewers.

The brothers are now set to open the doors on September 5 - complete with a TV showing the old adverts on loops.

"We both used to watch Mike on television", Furkan explained.

Youtube/Mike's Carpets

"I was laid in bed scrolling my phone when I saw the story about it being available.

"I phoned Urfan up and said 'this is it, we are going to lease Mike's Carpets'.

"We can't wait."

Furkan is a qualified lawyer whose family have been in the furniture trade his entire life.

"We are from Bradford originally and our parents had a furniture manufacturing business", he explained.

"Within two hours of spotting the advert, I was stood inside the incredible building.

"The sheer size of it with all the natural light, it could have been used for anything.

"We really wanted to honour the tradition of it being a carpet shop and Mike was happy for us to use the name, we are very thankful for that."

Furkan is hoping to open the showroom up to customers from next week and plans to recreate signature banners which used to adorn the side of the building.

"We have used metal brushes to transform the warehouse" he added.

"It is structurally sound but we just wanted to give it a bit of a refresh, the last occupants kept it well.