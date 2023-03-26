Three family-owned tearooms located on holiday lodge parks in Yorkshire have ceased trading.

Paul and Alice Blanshard ran three Millers sites at Raywell Hall Country Lodge Park in Cottingham, near Hull; Heron Lakes, near Beverley; and Hollicarrs on the Escrick Park estate, between Selby and York.

The business was established over a decade ago, first at Raywell Hall, before the Heron Lakes and Hollicarrs tearooms opened in 2019 and 2020.

Liv Firth from Millers said: “I am heartbroken to announce the immediate closing of Millers Tearoom, Hollicarrs. We tried our absolute hardest but unfortunately with the rising costs in hospitality and multiple lockdowns that got in our way it’s left us no choice but to close down all three businesses.

Hollicarrs holiday park is on the Escrick Park estate near York, owned by Charlie Forbes-Adam

"I would like to thank all our customers over the past few years that have continued to support us. We will miss you all and we wish things could have been different. It’s been a pleasure to serve you all.”

Raywell Hall added: “Sadly we have been advised by the owners of the tearoom on site (Millers) that they have closed with immediate effect. This runs completely separately to Raywell Hall Country Lodge Park but we are looking at what we can do to re-open this as soon as possible.”

Ms Firth responded to several queries from customers who held gift vouchers for Millers and clarified that they would not be able to have them refunded.