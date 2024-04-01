Mindful Memorials in York collaborates with Robertson Memorials, one of Britain's largest manufacturers of granite products

Mindful Memorials, the fourth-generation master stonemasonry and memorials business, has announced a collaboration with Robertson Memorials, one of the largest manufacturers of granite products in Britain.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:45 BST

Robertson Memorials will now provide an artisan carving servi ce of stone memorials with the introduction of two new designs from York-based Mindful Memorials - the Sandilands and Simpson – to complement the granite range that is crafted from its factory in Aberdeenshire.

With 18 branches in Scotland and 11 in England, Robertson Memorials will add the stones to the range already on offer. The stones will also be promoted through Mindful Memorials’ nine showrooms in York, Hull, Barnsley, Doncaster, Scarborough, Selby, Driffield, Pocklington and its head office and workshop near Melbourne.

In addition, customers of Robertson Memorials can stay in a cottage on the 200-acre family farm at Mindful Memorials to take more time to consider their designs and process their decisions.

Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, Anna Buckley, comments: “With the addition of the mindful retreats, we are working together to offer something completely unique in the industry. We know from experience that people process grief differently and that spending some time away from the pressures of everyday life can bring great comfort to our customers.”

