Robertson Memorials will now provide an artisan carving servi ce of stone memorials with the introduction of two new designs from York-based Mindful Memorials - the Sandilands and Simpson – to complement the granite range that is crafted from its factory in Aberdeenshire.

With 18 branches in Scotland and 11 in England, Robertson Memorials will add the stones to the range already on offer. The stones will also be promoted through Mindful Memorials’ nine showrooms in York, Hull, Barnsley, Doncaster, Scarborough, Selby, Driffield, Pocklington and its head office and workshop near Melbourne.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson Memorials will now provide an artisan carving service of stone memorials with the introduction of two new designs from York-based Mindful Memorials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, customers of Robertson Memorials can stay in a cottage on the 200-acre family farm at Mindful Memorials to take more time to consider their designs and process their decisions.