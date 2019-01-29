Ministerial visit could lead to joint degree programmes between Sheffield and Malaysia

Joint degree programmes between Sheffield and Malaysia will be explored following a high level ministerial visit.

The University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) welcomed a delegation including the Malaysian Minister for Education, Dr Maszlee Malik, who was making his first working visit to the UK.

The minister said he had found the visit ‘eye-opening’ and he was looking forward to developing future collaborations with the university and the research centre.

Dr Malik’s visit was designed to strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and the UK in the fields of engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The minister, who was accompanied by a delegation that included the Vice Chancellor of the University Technology Malaysia and a board member of Education Malaysia Global Services, was introduced to researchers at the centre by Professor Keith Ridgway, founder and Executive Dean of the AMRC.

Dr Malik said: “Education is key for us and I think a model like the University of Sheffield AMRC could sit very well in the Malaysian economy.

“We also want to look at the possibility of collaborating with the University of Sheffield on joint degree programmes where our students study both in Malaysia and here. We really want to build on our relationship with the university, that is something we want to progress.

“When I met with UK ministers at Westminster we were talking about this kind of collaboration between UK universities and Malaysian universities.

“It has been done previously but we want to do it on a much bigger scale and with support from the UK Government and Malaysian government we can make it happen.”

Prof Ridgway said the high level visit was testimony to the global reputation of the AMRC.