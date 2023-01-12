Missing Cryptoqueen journalist Jamie Bartlett to speak at tech conference at Huddersfield Town stadium

Acclaimed author and journalist Jamie Bartlett is to speak at a free technology conference at Huddersfield Town’s John Smith Stadium on Thursday March 23.

The summit is being organised by Ossett-based Concorde Technology Group and will see Bartlett discuss his work on internet culture, online technology and social media as guest speaker.

Concorde’s chief executive Neil Roberts said: “There has never been a more vital time to ensure your business has the right technology to optimise productivity, and also to protect you from external threats.

“Cyber threats have become increasingly sophisticated over recent years and continue to evolve at pace. Any business can be vulnerable to attack and it can come in a huge range of forms.

Jamie Bartlett. Picture: Pelle Sjoden

“Our event aims to help people to make informed decisions about the best options for their own businesses, from the technology they use every day to how then can best protect themselves from any threat.”

The summit, which takes place in March, will give business leaders and IT director access to the expertise of other technology and cyber security businesses taking part.

They include Watchguard, a pioneering business founded in Seattle and delivering cutting-edge cyber security technology through easy-to-deploy solutions. With bases on six continents, its products are designed to protect computer networks from outside threats such as malware and ransomware.

Arctic Wolf will also be on hand to share its expertise in monitoring, detecting and responding to cyber threats. With bases in the UK, US and Germany, it has been included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 of the most rapidly-growing tech companies for the last four years running.

Voice-over IP product provider 8x8 will be offering advice on secure cloud-based solutions for business, including video, mobile, contact centre and unified communications. The firm works with some of the biggest organisations in the UK and around the world to connect individuals and teams, enabling faster collaboration and smarter working.

NetApp, which engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and technical support of storage and data management, is also on the line-up. Its experts will offer information about cloud data solutions, including ensuring security for businesses.

Bartlett will deliver his keynote speech at 1.30pm. As well as writing for the Spectator and the Telegraph, he is the bestselling author of books focusing on the use of technology: The Dark Net, Radicals, and The People Vs Tech.

He also hosts the BBC's The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast, about the founder of a fraudulent cryptocurrency, and has written the book of the same name.

A senior fellow at Demos and former director of its Centre for the Analysis of Social Media, he is known for the engaging way he delivers his knowledge of the darker sides of social media, internet cultures and online technology.