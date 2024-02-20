Five masts have been upgraded in recent months to bring enhanced 4G mobile connectivity to the villages of Chapel-le-Dale, Rievaulx, Blubberhouses, Danby Wiske and Terrington, in a bid to enhance connectivity for residents, visitors, local businesses and the emergency services.

Scenic tourist sites such as Fewston Reservoir and Ingleborough Mountain – including large parts of the popular Yorkshire Three Peaks route – will also now receive 4G coverage as part of these upgrades. The upgrades also cover transport routes including the A59, A167, B1257, and parts of the East Coast Main Line railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to the news, Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “Having championed the creation of the Shared Rural Network, I know how essential it is in helping to close the digital divide between urban and rural areas and boost regional economic growth.

EE has said that it has “significantly improved” mobile coverage in rural parts of North Yorkshire after upgrading or building more than 40 masts in the county over the last two years.

“This improved mobile connectivity from EE means businesses and visitors in North Yorkshire are now better connected and residents have more options when it comes to working remotely and accessing essential services.”

North Yorkshire is England’s largest county, 85 per cent of which is classed as rural or super sparse, and contains two national Parks, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

EE said efforts have been made to balance the desire for improved mobile connectivity in rural communities with the need to respect the natural landscape. The firm said it has used “sleek and compact” mobile masts in non-intrusive areas, which also aim to provide maximum benefit to the places where people live, work and travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the masts have been built or upgraded by EE as part of the Shared Rural Network, a £1bn initiative to extend 4G connectivity to rural communities, with the aim to cover 95 percent of the UK’s landmass by the end of 2025.

Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group, which runs EE, said: “North Yorkshire is England’s largest county and is famous for its rolling dales and close-knit rural communities. These new 4G upgrades will not only mean residents will be able to stay connected to the people and things they love most, but businesses and community groups can use our network to offer new services and experiences to the millions of tourists who visit every year.

“Having upgraded more than 1,600 rural locations so far under the Shared Rural Network programme, EE has gone further than anyone to deliver the far-reaching mobile connectivity that rural communities rely on across the UK.”

The improved coverage has also been welcomed by a local photographer and prominent outdoor blogger, Stuart Hodgson, who said that mobile connectivity is now an important factor for hillwalkers, including for use in emergencies and for sharing photos and videos of the iconic landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hodgson added: “Mobile coverage in rural areas like this has been patchy or non-existent in the past, so it's great news to hear about these upgrades.