Mobile Tornado joins forces with The Barcode Warehouse to open up new UK markets

A Yorkshire technology company which helps businesses become more productive has signed a deal to increase its share of the UK market.

Mobile Tornado has secured a reseller partnership with The Barcode Warehouse, a specialist provider of barcode technology, RFID (radio frequency identification), labelling and enterprise mobility services.

Mobile Tornado provides seamless switching between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile and WiFi networks and is available via the latest handsets and smartphone applications for Android and iOS operating systems.

The agreement means that Mobile Tornado’s workforce management technologies will be made available to a wide range of sectors including education, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail and utilities.

Mobile Tornado plc is to expand its presence in the UK through a reseller partnership with The Barcode Warehouse. (Photo supplied by Mobile Tornado)

Founded by chairman Ross Lee in 1987, The Barcode Warehouse supplies many of the UK’s biggest blue chip brands and is a partner of device manufacturers including Datalogic, Epson, Honeywell, Samsung and Zebra.

Andrew McNamara, channel sales manager at Mobile Tornado, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with The Barcode Warehouse, a company committed to exceptional customer service and helping its clients to solve business challenges and make the most of opportunities ahead.

“This exciting new partnership opens up important new markets for Mobile Tornado in the UK and gives large organisations and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) the chance to improve safety, efficiency and productivity through our cutting-edge technologies for instant communications and workforce management.

“It is another sign of the growing confidence in push-to-talk over cellular services compared to legacy radio systems.”Liam Reid, director of technology and innovation at The Barcode Warehouse, said: “We are always looking for the latest innovation to support our clients’ success and we have been very impressed with Mobile Tornado and its capabilities.

"We look forward to showcasing its technologies to our customer base.”