Mobile Tornado joins forces with The Barcode Warehouse to open up new UK markets
Mobile Tornado has secured a reseller partnership with The Barcode Warehouse, a specialist provider of barcode technology, RFID (radio frequency identification), labelling and enterprise mobility services.
Mobile Tornado provides seamless switching between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile and WiFi networks and is available via the latest handsets and smartphone applications for Android and iOS operating systems.
The agreement means that Mobile Tornado’s workforce management technologies will be made available to a wide range of sectors including education, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail and utilities.
Founded by chairman Ross Lee in 1987, The Barcode Warehouse supplies many of the UK’s biggest blue chip brands and is a partner of device manufacturers including Datalogic, Epson, Honeywell, Samsung and Zebra.
Andrew McNamara, channel sales manager at Mobile Tornado, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with The Barcode Warehouse, a company committed to exceptional customer service and helping its clients to solve business challenges and make the most of opportunities ahead.
“This exciting new partnership opens up important new markets for Mobile Tornado in the UK and gives large organisations and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) the chance to improve safety, efficiency and productivity through our cutting-edge technologies for instant communications and workforce management.
“It is another sign of the growing confidence in push-to-talk over cellular services compared to legacy radio systems.”Liam Reid, director of technology and innovation at The Barcode Warehouse, said: “We are always looking for the latest innovation to support our clients’ success and we have been very impressed with Mobile Tornado and its capabilities.
"We look forward to showcasing its technologies to our customer base.”
Harrogate-headquartered Mobile Tornado’s low-cost technologies are deployed in more than 30 countries e with mobile operators, government agencies and private enterprises. Earlier this month, search and rescue volunteers in Lincolnshire evacuated vulnerable people and their pets from flooded homes with help from Mobile Tornado. The company donated licences for its critical communications technologies to Search and Rescue Lincolnshire, a charity which works with the police and other agencies to find missing people.