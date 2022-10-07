Moda, New York Square, comprises 515 build-to-rent apartments and amenities, across two 16-storey blocks in Leeds city centre.

Demand for the building, situated next to Leeds Playhouse, has been high. The first phase, which welcomed residents in May, is fully sold out, with a growing waiting list for the final phase.

Each home at Moda, New York Square, comes either fully furnished or unfurnished and includes high-spec tech including low-energy Samsung appliances, super-fast 250MBPS Wi-Fi included in the rent and exclusive Sky packages.

Moda New York Square BBQ terrace. Picture: Connor Mollison

In addition, all homes are equipped with 1,000-pocket sprung mattresses made from 100 per cent natural materials designed to encourage restful sleep.

Residents also have access to a 24-hour gym, co-working spaces and meeting room, cinema room, BBQ terraces, lounges, games room and private dining room.

The development is powered by 100 per cent green electricity. Moda also bulk buys energy so it can pass on the savings to residents.

Johnny Caddick, of Moda Living, said: “Everything we are offering at Moda, New York Square is designed to give residents an unrivalled city centre lifestyle with community and wellness a priority.”

Moda New York Square Cinema Room. Picture: Connor Mollison

Moda, New York Square was designed by DLG Architects. Caddick Construction is the main contractor for the development.