Moda Living makes Sheffield debut with plans for 410 pet-friendly and amenity-rich city centre apartments

The build-to-rent developer and operator plans to build 410 apartments across 26 storeys, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. The building will also include a gym and resident lounges as well as 2,609 sq ft of commercial space for retail use.

The Milton Street development will include smart technology installed in the new homes to enable residents to monitor and reduce energy usage and running costs. Smart sensors in each apartment will monitor the temperature and performance of each home and residents will be able to access live tracking from the sensors through the bespoke MyModa app.

By buying its 100 per cent renewable energy in bulk, the business said it is able to pass on the savings to its residents, as well as lock in utility prices for 12 months at a time.

Moda, which already has developments in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh, is targeting net zero operational carbon across its portfolio by 2030.

Construction is due to begin on the Milton Street neighbourhood in the second quarter of 2023.

Tony Brooks, managing director at Moda Living, said: “As a Yorkshire-based family business with a UK wide reach we are really excited to bring Moda to Sheffield – we know this is a fantastic city full of history and culture right on our doorstep.

"The Milton Street neighbourhood will allow us to make our mark here while bringing a new generation of rental living to Sheffield city centre.”

He added: “We provide our residents with a living experience unlike any other, with a focus on outstanding customer service, building sustainable communities, strong ESG performance and using the latest smart technology to support their lifestyles.

"We look forward to continuing this legacy in the brilliant city of Sheffield.

"With the UK’s housing crisis worsening we are committed to continue our investing in towns and cities across the UK to provide great quality managed homes for a wide demographic."

Moda said it is committed to working with local businesses and organisations to support skills, employment, education, and economies.

The scheme is the company’s second Yorkshire development following the completion of New York Square at Quarry Hill in Leeds, which opened its doors to residents in May 2022, with more than half of its phase one building pre-let.

Moda is working with a number of global institutional investment partners to build its growing pipeline of 20,000 homes for rent. Worth a combined £6.5bn, Moda said the pipeline is addressing the need for quality new homes for rent across the UK.

Health and wellbeing is an important part of Moda’s ethos. Every development has a gym and a rooftop terrace. In Manchester there is also a rooftop football pitch and Birmingham has a 200-metre podium running track.