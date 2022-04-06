Model railway retailer Rails of Sheffield to create 20 new jobs

Family-run Rails of Sheffield is one of the largest suppliers of new and second-hand model railway stock in the UK.

A seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK has enabled Rails of Sheffield to purchase land and construct a 12,000 sq ft bespoke new building, which will accommodate offices and provide additional storage for stock.

The newly developed facility will create up to 20 jobs across various areas of the business, such as retail, international trade, sales and administration. The company is due to move operations to the new location within the next six months.

Adam Davies, operations director at Rails of Sheffield, said: “HSBC UK funding has facilitated the development of our new facility, which is a bespoke building, purpose built for our unique business needs.

"With so much usable space over two floors, this development will allow us to continue growing as one of Europe’s largest model railway retailers. We can’t wait to move in over the coming months.”

Rails of Sheffield was established in 1970 by Hedley Barber, with initial premises existing in the back of a grocery shop. Since then, the family has grown to a team of 30 employees, with Hedley’s son and grandchildren still running the business.

Charlotte Faulkner, Relationship Manager for South Yorkshire at HSBC UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see a local family business expand and do so well throughout the UK and Europe.

"Following a long period of continued growth at Rails of Sheffield, this expansion will facilitate future growth of the business, with more room to support increased sales, and a rise in employees.”

