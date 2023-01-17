Money transfer and payments platform Wise increases full-year profit expectations

Money transfer and payments platform Wise has increased its full-year profit expectations after recording a surge in income from higher interest rates.

The fintech company said its net interest income was 148 per cent higher over the latest quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier, totalling £43.5m. This was because of higher rates of interest on people’s invested assets and growing customer balances.

As a result, Wise said its total income for the full year is expected to grow 68 per cent to 72 per cent, compared with its previous, lower expectations of a 55 per cent to 62 per cent growth level.

Wise admitted there is “still work to do” to share the benefit of its higher income with customers, but, until then, a large proportion of the income will flow to its earnings, the firm said.

