Monty Miracle eyes lucrative sports industry as sales of outdoor cleaner rise

A Yorkshire family business is launching into the lucrative sports industry, thanks to a massive rise in sales over the last 12 months.

Huddersfield-based Monty Miracle is an exterior cleaner, which received its official patent last year.

Thanks to a following of over 80,000 on social media, trade show success and new wholesaler listings, the company is now moving into new markets and expanding its team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The product was created by Martin Beaumont, from Wetherby, who combined his experience of working with English Heritage and Shell to create a chemical cleaner that is kinder to surfaces and easier to use, eradicating the need for aggressive jetwashing - with better, longer lasting results.

Peter Beaumont, left, and Martin Beaumont, of Monty Miracle

Already popular with gardeners and tradespeople across the Yorkshire region, the product’s patent and Mr Beaumont’s popularity on Tik Tok means the product’s reputation has been growing, helped by nephew Peter Beaumont, who manages sales and distribution.

The product is being snapped up by groundsmen, with football clubs and entertainment venues now using the product.

Martin Beaumont said: “I’ve worked in the cleaning industry with wide varieties of surfaces for years and I find it heart-breaking that so many people use aggressive jet washing to clean their drives and patios: not only does it destroy sealants between tiles, it removes the surface layer of stone, leaving it exposed and vulnerable to further damage and decay, ruining surfaces natural lustre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our alternative is proven to offer a simple, gentle, more effective solution and we have a range of five star reviews and excellent online sales figures to prove it.”

“We’ve always known the gentle power of Monty Miracle and now that others are seeing the results for themselves, we are delighted to be expanding into sports and other markets,” Peter Beaumont added.

“This is a hugely lucrative industry for us so we’ve already appointed another sales director and expanded our social media to support the increased demand.”

The growth also follows Peter Beaumont’s completion of Huddersfield Business School’s Help to Grow programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12-week government-backed management course is designed to support senior managers of small and medium-sized businesses to boost their business performance, resilience and long-term growth.

Peter Beaumont said the marketing module in particular was a gamechanger. “It helped us a lot more than I thought it would,” he said. “Since completing the Help to Grow programme, that’s what we’ve been concentrating on, and we’ve seen a huge uplift in growth off the back of this.

“The marketing module showed me a different way to approach things marketing-wise. For example, social media, it’s a visual medium that is perfect for our products. People need to see our product in action to see how good it is - the reaction we’ve had to our video content has been dramatic - we’ve seen a 362 per cent increase in growth internally already this year which definitely has something to do with the digital marketing piece we’ve been working on off the back of the Help to Grow programme.