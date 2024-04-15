Within the letter, traders have described issues including faults with doors, disabled access lifts and lighting, as well as issues around drainage beneath stalls, which they claim leads to bad smells within the market.

Traders have also claimed that they believe the market’s security team is “not fit for purpose”, and that signage from shops which left the market "years ago" has never been removed.

The letter, which was issued by The Moor Market Traders Group, alleges that many of these issues have been ongoing for a number of years.

Traders at Sheffield’s The Moor Market have issued a letter to the council demanding that “long-standing issues” within the market be fixed. Picture by Dean Atkins.

Sheffield City Council confirmed that it had received a letter on behalf of the group of traders, and that the market’s management team was now looking into the claims raised in the letter. The council added that the management team would be working with traders to address some of the issues, and that it would contact traders directly regarding this.

The letter comes ahead of a service charge increase of 14.8 per cent, or CPI plus eight per cent, which was agreed by councillors in February and is set to be implemented on 14 May.

Within the letter, The Moor Market Traders Group said: “In line with the Tenancy Agreement we have, we realise that you are able to make financial demands on traders, but also realise that this is a two way contract. If you are demanding extra money from all traders, then all traders demand the exact service we actually pay for.

“Drainage in the market is not fit for purpose and hasn't been for years. Many market food stalls smell awful and traders are forced to spend their own money to buy products to try and mask this. Faulty lighting never fixed (for example, 5 of 8 lights in the main entrance haven't worked for years), butchers go months without replacement bulbs for their stalls, and the customer toilets are in desperate need of refurbishment.

Within the letter, the traders demand that the alleged issues are resolved by 14 May, adding: “If you do not complete these long standing issues by the deadline set, please do not expect traders to comply with the extra payment demands you have made.

“All traders will be forced into some kind of cost saving as a result of the Service Charge increase, some may even have to reduce staff hours or lose staff or close their stalls, people's lives are being affected by decisions Sheffield City Council are making.”

Sheffield City Council said that the increase will mark the first time the Council has raised services charges or rent at the market in 10 years.

A representative for the Council added: “The Council have been subsidising service charges for traders for the entirety of this period, and will continue to do so in order to support these small businesses