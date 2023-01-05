More than 100 homes to be built on former industrial land in South Yorkshire

A major housing development will soon be built on former industrial land in Yorkshire.

Harworth Group has sold a serviced land parcel at its Waverley site in South Yorkshire to regional housebuilder Sky-House Co., for the development of 106 homes.

The transaction represents Harworth’s third sale to Sky-House at the site, following the construction of 88 homes by the housebuilder at Waverley over the past four years. The planned development will comprise a mixture of two to four-bedroom houses and apartments designed by CODA Architecture.

In a statement, Harworth said: “The units will be a re-imagining of Victorian terraced homes for modern day living, providing well-designed energy-efficient homes with roof gardens.

"Sky-House’s development will follow the adopted design code for Waverley, with a masterplan aimed at hiding cars and creating strong street frontages, while integrating high quality street furniture and tree-lined roads. It will also improve pedestrian links to Harworth’s planned mixed-use ‘heart of the community’ development, Olive Lane, the Advanced Manufacturing Park, and other existing community assets and green spaces.”

Ed Catchpole, Regional Director for Yorkshire & Central at Harworth, commented: “Sky-House is a valued partner of Harworth, delivering a unique housing product at Waverley which emphasises good-quality design and sustainability. We are pleased that we have been able to extend our partnership further with this latest land sale. These new homes will enhance the vibrancy of the Waverley community and benefit from a wealth of green space and community amenities, including our planned Olive Lane development.”

