More than 1,400 homes and space for cultural events to be included in major regeneration scheme in Leeds

Aire Park, the new district at the heart of Leeds’ South Bank, is set to begin opening to the public in 2023.

The first phase of the development will deliver more than 190,000 sq ft of category A office space, six ground floor retail units, and almost 12,000 sq ft of outdoor events space which will be capable of hosting sporting, music and cultural events.

A spokesman said: “Once fully complete, Aire Park will be centred around the largest green space in the city centre, populated with 500 trees and one of the city’s biggest outdoor children’s play areas.

"It’s anticipated that a part of this green space will also open in 2023. The mixed-use development will also include more than 1,400 modern homes – the dates for completion of these are to be confirmed.”

Before it opens public access to Aire Park next year, the developer Vastint UK is sponsoring the South Bank for Light Night Leeds, one of the UK’s biggest annual arts and light festivals.

A spokesman said: “Aire Park will host Affinity by Amigo & Amigo located outside The Tetley, a historic building in the city’s south bank.

"Affinity is a large-scale light installation crafted to resemble neurons in the brain. Visitors are encouraged to touch the globes which change colour and travel along the light pathways, interacting with the other globes in a display evoking the ideas of memory and emotion.”

Simon Schofield, Vastint UK Construction Lead North, said: "The people of Leeds have been waiting patiently and with excitement for Aire Park to arrive, and we’re equally as excited to start opening the first phase to the public next year.

"Our hope is for the development to breathe new life into the area and build on the regeneration of the south bank of Leeds.

"Aire Park will connect Leeds and its communities, offering a significant and inclusive green space for the people of Leeds and visitors to enjoy, and creating a thriving district for new homes and businesses.

"Representing the south bank for this wonderful cultural event that brings the whole city together is a real honour for Aire Park.”

Aire Park is a nine-minute walk from Leeds railway station and is close to the city’s retail area and waterfront.

Established in 2010, Vastint UK has schemes in London at Sugar House Island, Leeds and Cardiff , along the Embankment.