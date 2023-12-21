More than 40 jobs saved after Sheffield's Forge Bakehouse is bought out of administration

More than 40 jobs have been saved at the Sheffield business Forge Bakehouse after it was bought out of administration.

The Sheffield office of insolvency and business turnaround specialist Leonard Curtis was appointed administrator of Forge Bakehouse, which has a cafe in Abbeydale as well as further outlets in Kelham Island, Beauchief and at Sheffield railway station.

A spokesman said the company has been restructured with CPLG Limited at the helm, which is led by the original Forge Bakehouse owner Craig Guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This action has led to the safeguarding of 47 jobs, the spokesman added.

The jobs of more than 40 people have been secured at the Sheffield business Forge Bakehouse. (Photo supplied by Forge Bakehouse)

Mr Guest said the company was now set to enjoy a strong 2024, after CPLG bought the business out of administration.

“We experienced operational difficulties in the past few months caused in part by the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs but we are now confident that we have placed this difficult period behind us,” he added.

“We took the decision to enter into administration and restructure only after looking at all the different routes available and listening to the advice of the Leonard Curtis team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud that we always paid our employees and our suppliers and maintained good relationships with them even during this extremely difficult period for us. Our programme of growth is now set firmly in place and we opened new premises in Lodge Moor in November. We are looking forward to further expansion in 2024 and to the creation of even more local jobs. We thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support and we’re looking forward to serving them for many years to come.”

Leonard Curtis Associate Director of Restructuring and Insolvency Stephen Beverley was appointed administrator along with colleague Ryan Holdsworth,

“This is a great result for the business and for Sheffield, where the Forge Bakehouse brand is extremely well known, and we are particularly pleased that jobs are safe following what could have been a worrying period for the whole workforce,” said Mr Beverley.

Mr Holdsworth added “I am delighted we’ve been able to reach this conclusion and complete this deal which has saved the bakery, its brand and more than 40 jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad