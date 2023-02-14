The holiday company Haven plans to hire 480 new staff for its four Yorkshire parks ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

The company plans to hire chefs, lifeguards, front of house staff and cleaners at its Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay parks.

In a statement, the company said: “Both full time and part time vacancies are available and with holidaymakers continuing to enjoy vacationing in the UK, the need to help provide holiday experiences has never been greater.”

Nick Cook, General Manager at Haven’s Blue Dolphin park commented: “We can’t wait to re-open Blue Dolphin to holidaymakers in March. It’s such an exciting time to join the team as we anticipate another busy season ahead.

"There are lots of roles available across a range of positions and we offer full training and guidance on park by our team.”

Head of Talent Acquisition, Nola Ferguson, added: “We’re so excited to re-open our holiday parks in March with new and exciting facilities that have enabled us to offer opportunities to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season.

"We have an array of seasonal roles and permanent careers to suit all requirements and provide career-enhancing development opportunities at our beach-side parks.”