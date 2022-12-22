More than 50 affordable homes to be built in Sheffield on former used car sales forecourt

A former car sales forecourt is set to enjoy a new lease of life as an affordable housing complex.

Work will soon start on 51 affordable homes on London Road in Sheffield. The proposed development, by Great Places, will transform the former used car sales forecourt into a five-storey apartment block of one and two bed apartments, which will be available for social rent.

Work on the project, which is being delivered in partnership with Beluga Group, and part funded by Homes England, is expected to start on site in the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the plans, Helen Spencer, executive director of growth at Great Places, said: “We’re delighted to be starting work with Beluga Group to transform a derelict site into 51 much-needed affordable homes close to Sheffield city centre.

Work is set to start on 51 new affordable homes on London Road in Sheffield,

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are particularly pleased to be bringing high environment credentials to the site which will enhance the affordability for customers and ensure a sustainable scheme in a fantastic location.

“Building much-needed additional affordable housing in all of the areas we operate in continues to be a priority for us. There’s high demand from residents in the area looking for local affordable accommodation, and we’re confident our development will help to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Duffy, Managing Director at Beluga Group, added: “We are looking forward to delivering this exciting new housing scheme with Great Places and growing our relationship with Helen and her team, while also bringing affordable housing to this area.”

Work on the development is due to be completed in early 2024. Great Places Housing Group has 25,000 homes in more than 30 local authority areas. The group also provides specialist support to more than 2,500 people across the North West and Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021/22 Great Places delivered 557 affordable homes with work to build an additional 1,500 homes also taking place on site. It sold 228 homes for shared ownership.