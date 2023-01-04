More than 700 homes set to be built across Yorkshire by Avant Homes as part of expansion strategy

Hundreds of homes are set to be built in Yorkshire by a fast-growing company.

Avant Homes has announced the launch of its North Yorkshire region with five developments which are set to deliver 726 homes across Yorkshire with a total gross development value of £206m.

The business already has work underway at its 80-home Ambretone Park development in Green Hammerton; the 154-home Greenwards Point development in Easingwold, York; and the 129-home Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, Leeds.

Planning has been granted for the housebuilder to deliver a £42m development of 150 homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

A spokesman said: “Plans to build a £60m, 213-home development as part of the first phase of the Skelton Gate regeneration scheme in Leeds are also awaiting a planning decision.

“Avant Homes employs more than 700 people. This is the housebuilder’s seventh region complementing its existing operations based in Stirling, Sunderland, Wakefield, Chesterfield, Nottingham and Solihull.”

Avant Homes regional chairman, Scott Varley, said: “Avant Homes North Yorkshire is an exciting expansion to our business which forms part of our ongoing nationwide strategic growth plan.

“Launching with three developments underway, one receiving planning approval and another awaiting a planning decision, means we have a great deal of momentum in North Yorkshire.

