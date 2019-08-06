Morning briefing. Five business stories you must read today

Good morning, this is Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five great business stories to start your day.

Oliver Legrand lives in France and had never met anyone who suffers from a stammer like he does. That was until he came to Leeds and met Louis Bennett from Barnsley.

The two 11-year-olds have been working with Leeds-based online speech therapist Mable Therapy.

The inspiring story of Mable Therapy

The British banking system is an accident waiting to happen and UK banks are still in a sickly state more than 10 years on from the run on Northern Rock.

That’s according to a new report by the Adam Smith Institute, which claims that the latest round of Bank of England stress tests conducted in 2018 drastically underestimated the vulnerability of the UK banking system.

They are a great way for shareholders to swap ideas and insights. But we must not allow malicious postings on investor bulletin boards.

Why the Prime Minister’s warm words about the Northern Powerhouse must be turned into action.

Budget hotel chain easyHotel has received a takeover bid from an international consortium of investors, although it could be scuppered after the company’s founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said he would reject it.

