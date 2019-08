Have your say

Good morning, here are today's top business stories.

The big news this morning is that South Yorkshire's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre is involved in a huge Australian infrastructure project.

Xeros

Read more here

Rotherham-based Xeros is to slash jobs and enact a share issue to raise cash

Read more here

The CBI's Beckie Hart writes about the importance of ethics in business

Read more here

And our fintech writer Bird tells us about an exciting new app he's found

Read more here