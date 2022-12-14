Morrisons adds more than 150,000 click and collect slots in 470 stores in run up to Christmas

More than 150,000 click and collect slots have been added at Morrisons’ stores across the UK in the lead up to Christmas.
Morrisons said it has also cut the cost of home deliveries to help customers stretch their Christmas budgets with slots now starting at £1.50.
First time users of Morrisons’ home delivery can save £10 if they spend over £50, followed by £20 off each of their subsequent three shops by signing up to receive Morrisons offers.
Jodie Locking, Head of Digital Marketing at Morrisons, said: "Life is expensive enough at the moment so we are doing all we can to help save our customers money and time with their shopping.
"Our delivery service offers convenience at great value if you want items delivered to your door or you can save even more money by collecting them yourself.”
Click and collect slots were first introduced in March 2020 during the pandemic, and the convenience service has proved so popular that it is now available at 470 stores.
Headquartered in Bradford since 1899, Morrisons employs around 110,000 staff in 498 supermarkets and around 1,100 Morrisons Daily and McColl’s convenience stores.
Last week, Morrisons revealed it had completed a £220m sale and leaseback transaction with ICG. The transaction involves seven logistics properties around the UK. As part of the transaction, Morrisons has undertaken to lease the properties for up to 25 years from completion.