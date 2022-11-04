The Bradford based supermarket chain said the character was well received by customers in 2021 and is being integrated throughout the whole of this year’s campaign to highlight Morrisons festive range.

The 60 second TV ad, created with Publicis•Poke illustrates the work British farmers do to help make Christmas so special.

In a statement Morrisons said: “The spotlight is also on Morrisons own colleagues - many of whom feature in the ad - who are the “real life elves” who help make more than half the fresh food that Morrisons sells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ad follows Farmer Christmas, who we hear speak for the first time in his rich Welsh brogue, as he travels across his fields on a tractor to his festive workshop. There we see Morrisons ‘elves’ hard at work preparing festive dishes made by Morrisons. Farmer Christmas introduces a Morrisons baker creating puff pastry mince pies in ‘magic ovens’ (or normal ovens, as the baker clarifies), a fishmonger showing off smoked Scottish salmon, and a butcher who passes Farmer Christmas a traditionally glazed gammon joint, which he describes as being ‘like a big edible Christmas present’. Viewers then follow Farmer Christmas as he travels on his tractor to deliver a festive feast to a family, before cheekily inviting himself to sit down and join them.”

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons’ chief customer and marketing officer, said: "We know that customers are having to manage their budgets closely at the moment but they have told us they don’t want to compromise on the Christmas meal. We’ve brought Farmer Christmas back this year to show them the food and great prices that, thanks to Morrisons foodmakers and farmers, will be available throughout the festive period, all stamped with his seal of approval.”

Dave Monk, Publicis•Poke Executive Creative Director, said: “Farmer Christmas is back. This year with a twinkle in his eye and a tractor to match.”

The ad was directed by Frank Todaro of Moxie Pictures and will launch on TV during Good Morning Britain on Monday November 7, followed by network TV spots that include Coronation Street, Bake Off, I’m a Celebrity and Goggle Box. It will also be shown in cinemas throughout the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad