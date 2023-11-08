The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has revealed it is cutting the price of popular Christmas food such as stuffing and mincemeat at a time when many consumers are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis.

A spokesman said Morrisons is reducing the price of 58 festive items and is committing to keeping the prices low until the end of the year.

The statement added: “The cuts are being made well in advance of December 25 so that customers can stock up and spread the cost of their Christmas grocery shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Key festive items such as stuffing, roast potatoes, cranberry sauce and tin foil have been cut in Morrisons latest wave of price activity, its tenth of the year.

Morrisons is investing more than £4m to cut the price of popular festive products by an average of almost 20 per cent from current prices. New prices are being locked until the end of year as it helps customers reduce the cost of their Christmas grocery shopping. (Photo supplied by Morrisons)

“Morrisons is investing more than £4m to cut the price of the products by an average of almost 20 per cent from current prices.

"The items have all been chosen because they were particularly popular at Christmas last year with an average uplift in sales of more than 90 per cent throughout the festive period.”

The total price of all 58 items in Morrisons festive basket is nearly £2 cheaper than the same basket of items would have cost in Christmas 2022, the spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These lower festive prices introduced in Morrisons supermarkets and online this week are on top of further 62 price cuts made last week on items such as chicken wings and drumsticks, frozen chips, bread and smoked fish.

"Those prices will be held for at least eight weeks and form part of the commitment Morrisons has upheld since January to always have more than 1,000 prices lowered and locked each week.”

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons’ chief customer and marketing officer, said: “We know that Christmas is an expensive time of year and that our customers are having to make tough choices about what to put in their baskets.

"We are working hard to help them when it comes to their festive grocery shopping and want to protect them from rising costs so despite the significant inflation we have seen over the last twelve months, our basket of 58 festive items is cheaper than it was in 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “Christmas favourites” include 1kG of Morrisons Potatoes which have been reduced in price from £1.25 to 95p.