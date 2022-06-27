Every weekday from 3pm, a ‘daily special’ will be discounted, offering a saving of up to £3.89 on the individual product price.
Morrisons' £4.99 offer will be available in its 406 cafés nationwide after 3pm every weekday.
A spokesman said: "The meal on offer will rotate each day and customers can choose from British roast chicken served with chips and coleslaw, a chicken tikka masala, a nine-piece breakfast brunch, a British cheeseburger served with chips and coleslaw and the beer-battered fish and chips. The offer includes a drink and vegetarian alternatives are also available."
Ali Lyons, Head of Morrisons Cafés, said: “We know how hard it is for our customers at the moment and we want to make sure they are still able to enjoy a meal out, even on a budget. We’ve handpicked these favourites so that no matter what day it is, our customers can enjoy a saving.”