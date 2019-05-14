Morrisons launches new Bhaji Burger

Morrisons is joining the race for the vegetarian market with a new Bhaji Burger.

The new menu addition includes a bhaji burger served with mango chutney in a bread roll, along with lettuce, tomato, onion rings, coleslaw and chips. The whole dish costs £5.

The onion bhaji is one of the most popular Indian dishes in the UK and Morrisons customers buy over 15 million every year.

The Bhaji Burger has been added to the menu after Morrisons’ café team listened to customers - who said they wanted more adventurous, flavour-filled vegetarian meals.

Audrey Outhwaite, Café Food Developer at Morrisons says: “We know some customers want to cut down on the amount of meat they eat – and are looking for exciting vegetarian options. So we wanted to come up with a dish that’s packed full of flavour. We’ve created an bhaji in a burger form and we think it’s delicious.”