Morrisons offers free refills on milkshakes, slushies, juices and soft drinks to help customers stay cool

For the next two days, Morrisons will be offering free refills on all hot drinks, milkshakes, slushies, juices and soft drinks such as Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta.

A spokesman said: "Free tap water is also available and all of Morrisons cafes have air con, making them the perfect spot to take refuge from the soaring temperatures."

"Kids can eat free in Morrisons cafes all day, with the purchase of any adult meal over £4.99. Kids options include Fish Fingers & Chips, Chicken Nuggets, Chips and Peas, Mac N’ Cheese, Bangers & Mash and more. Each meal is served with a piece of fruit and a drink, which will now be refilled free of charge.

Morrisons has introduced new offers with immediate effect in its 402 cafes nationwide to help the nation stay cool.

"Morrisons also has introduced £4.99 daily dinner specials, offering a saving of up to £3.89 on the individual product price. A meaty and vegetarian option is available from 3pm, these offers include a drink which is also covered under the free refill policy."

Ali Lyons, Head of Morrisons Cafes said: “We want to do as much as possible to keep the nation safe and hydrated during this heatwave. We are therefore offering all customers free refills to help out.”