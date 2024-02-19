Morrisons: Supermarket chain announces price match with Aldi and Lidl on ‘hundreds of products’

Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has announced that it is price matching hundreds of “weekly essential” products with Aldi and Lidl.

Morrisons announced that over 200 items feature in the price match, including “cupboard staples” such as corn flakes, canned tomatoes, baby wipes, rice and bread as well as household cleaning products such as anti-bac spray, bleach and toilet rolls.

Starting on Monday, 19 February, the company has installed signage across its stores to show customers its best selling weekly essentials which are price matched to either Aldi or Lidl depending on whichever is cheaper.

Morrisons has announced that it has price matched hundreds of “weekly essential” products with Aldi and Lidl. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer & marketing officer, said: “We want to reassure our customers that we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper - with the quality they’ve come to expect from us - than those available at Aldi and Lidl which is why we have launched our new Price Match.

“We hope this new campaign will bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.”

Morrisons said that it is also “continuing its commitment to British Farming”, with 100 per cent British beef mince, chicken fillets, semi-skimmed milk and carrots all included in the Price Match.

The company said that as part of its new Price Match commitment, Morrisons will check prices twice a week, and if necessary adjust them, as is standard for other supermarket Price Match schemes.

Products will be price matched in Morrisons Supermarket stores, online and Click & Collect but not in Morrisons Daily, Morrisons at Amazon, Deliveroo or other third party channels.

In January, Morrisons also announced that it was cutting the price of over 200 popular products.The latest announcement comes after figures released from data and analytics company Kantar at the end of January showed that Morrisons had lost market share to its rivals over the Christmas period, despite rising sales.

Sales at Morrisons rose by 2.8 per cent for the 12 weeks leading up to January 22, but the grocer’s market share still fell to 8.8 per cent, down from 9.1 per cent at the same point the year prior.

Lidl was the fastest growing grocer in Britain for the fifth month in row during the Christmas period, and the only retailer to see double-digit growth in the latest 12 weeks leading to January 22.

Aldi also solidified its position in the “Big Four” supermarkets, with its market share increasing from 9.2 per cent to 9.3 per cent, with sales rising 7.2 per cent.

Morrisons had been in the top four most popular supermarkets for 18 years before being overtaken by Aldi in September 2022.

Last month, Morrisons announced that it had made “steady progress” across 2023. Revenue for the firm, excluding fuel, grew 2.7 per cent to £14.9bn.

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose by 3.3 per cent for the fourth quarter of the year, and 1.8 per cent for the year. The figure represents six consecutive quarters of like-for-like improvement for the firm.

The company also announced that its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation were up by 6.5 per cent to £970m, compared to £911m last year.