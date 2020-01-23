Morrisons to create 4,000 new jobs across its store network after axing 3,000 management roles

Bradford-based Morrisons has announced it is to create 4,000 new jobs in its supermarkets.

The grocer said all of the positions are new jobs and are being created to "serve customers better" by changing the way its stores are staffed.

Morrisons

Read more: Morrisons confirms management shake-up

Read more: Sainsbury's boss Coupe to step down

The increase of more than 4,000 jobs is after 3,0000 managerial roles are removed. A total of 7,000 roles will be created of which 4,000 are new positions.

A spokesperson said: "Managers will concentrate on helping frontline colleagues to do their job and run their stores."

Many of the new jobs will be on the supermarket's Market Street counters for roles such as butchers, bakers, fishmongers and other fresh food specialists who serve customers.

David Lepley, Morrisons Group Retail Director, said: “This proposal means more frontline colleagues improving product availability and helping customers.

"Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals we will be supporting them through this process and there are jobs available for everybody who wants to continue to work at Morrisons.

"There will also be more roles with greater flexibility that are very attractive to colleagues with families.”