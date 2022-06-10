Morrisons to increase pay to minimum of £10.20 an hour for store and manufacturing staff

In addition to the hourly pay increase, Morrisons will pay a London location supplement of £0.85 per hour to all stores within the M25 - rather than just inner London - taking the minimum rate of pay for store staff within the M25 to £11.05.

In a statement, Morrisons said: "The new deal is planned to start in October 2022 and means that since 2014 the hourly pay rate for Morrisons store customer assistants has gone from £6.83 per hour to £10.20, an increase of more than 40%.

"Eighteen months ago, Morrisons became the first UK supermarket to break the £10 an hour barrier for store customer assistants and today's announcement means a further pay increase for more than 80,000 Morrisons colleagues."

Morrisons is set to pay its store and manufacturing staff a minimum of £10.20 an hour, which is a minimum 2% increase on their base rate, the supermarket announced today

"The new rate of pay is the latest in a range of benefits aimed at rewarding and thanking colleagues for the important work that they do. Other benefits now available to all colleagues include: an unlimited 15% colleague discount - introduced during Covid to show our thanks to frontline staff and maintained to help colleagues with cost of living increases; two 10% family and friends discounts; a competitive pension; excellent holiday allowance; and, industry leading long service rewards."

Clare Grainger, Group People Director at Morrisons, said: “Following last year’s 8.7% pay increase for our customer assistants, Morrisons was the first UK supermarket to reach the £10 an hour mark, and we’re very pleased to be maintaining our position as the highest paying UK national supermarket. Today’s announcement recognises the important contribution our colleagues make in serving local communities up and down the country.”

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw National Officer, said: “Usdaw has negotiated an established rate of £10.20 per hour for Morrisons workers, which is the highest basic pay rate in the supermarket sector. We have also secured an established rate of £11.05 for staff within the M25, the same as the London Living Wage. Our members in Morrisons will now be balloted on the company’s offer.”