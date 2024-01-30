Morrisons to sell over 300 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group in £2.5bn deal

The £2.5bn transaction will see Morrisons take a minority stake of approximately 20 per cent in Motor Fuel Group.

The firms said the deal will form a new “strategic partnership” between the two companies, as Morrisons enters into commercial and supply agreements with Motor Fuel Group. .

Rami Baitiéh, CEO of Morrisons, said: “As the needs of the customer continue to evolve, Morrisons and MFG’s partnership will see us combine our respective expertise and resources to deliver the best value for customers at the pump, in our convenience stores and in our supermarkets.

“We are delighted to have such a strong partner in MFG and look forward to the opportunities a combined MFG and Morrisons forecourt offering will provide.”

Morrisons and Motor Fuel Group said there will be no compulsory redundancies, adding that every Morrisons forecourt colleague will be provided with an in-store position on the same pay and employment terms.

Motor Fuel Group said the partnership will position it as one of the largest and most significant ultra-rapid EV charge point operators in the UK, with over 1,300 sites.

