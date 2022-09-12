Morrisons 'turns down beeps on checkouts' in response to Queen's death

Andrew Ellson, a consumer affairs correspondent for The Times, said on Twitter that Morrisons had initially told him that “checkout beeps are currently turned off within our stores” following shoppers raising the issue online.

But he said the supermarket had then clarified its original statement had been “miscommunicated” and the noise of the beeps had just been turned down.

A spokesperson for Morrisons told The Yorkshire Post: “Our checkout beeps are not off. They have just been turned down as our music and tannoy announcements have been switched off in stores.”

Morrisons has turned off music and tannoy announcements following the death of the Queen

Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, the chain was among many major businesses to place tribute messages on their social media channels.

Morrisons wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away and would like to send our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. Her Majesty The Queen lived a life of extraordinary public service and we share the nation’s gratitude at this very difficult time.”

It comes as some major retailers announced stores would close on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores on Monday September 19, which has been confirmed as a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

The value fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.

A Primark spokeswoman said: “Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday September 19 to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday September 20.”

Meanwhile, John Lewis confirmed that it will also shut all its stores as a mark of respect.

Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

It added that there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near to the route of the funeral procession which remain open to serve members of the public nearby.

It stressed that these shops would be closed during the funeral itself.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.