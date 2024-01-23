A new Central Co-op store is being built in Mosborough on the outskirts of Sheffield on the site of the former Royal Oak pub, which was pulled down without planning permission three years ago.

The demolition happened months after toxic waste had been illegally dumped at the site, with chemicals contaminating a neighbouring house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Bar 24 Ltd was subsequently given permission to build a new supermarket on the site, despite attempts to force the rebuilding of the pub.

The future of a planned new supermarket in Mosborough is in doubt

It had been expected to open in the coming months but the current structure is different to what was originally agreed with the council and a new application in support of the already-constructed alterations has now been refused.

Council planners have strongly criticised both the “unlawful” changes and the “unacceptable reduction in design quality”.

The council is now considering legal action which may result in major amendments to the existing structure or it even being removed entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Co-op has now told The Yorkshire Post that it will not move into the building until the planning issue is resolved.

A spokesperson said: “With regard to the Mosborough site development, we have exchanged contracts on this site subject to the developer obtaining a satisfactory planning consent and we will not be taking occupation until this is completed.”

A spokesperson for Bar 24 said the company intends to submit revised proposals.

“We are disappointed that Sheffield Council has refused planning permission but look forward to addressing their concerns with a revised proposal in order to secure this important retail proposal that will significantly enhance the existing retail opportunity in Mosborough, as well as recognise the support expressed by local residents for the proposed development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council report said changes to the original plans include the building being 6.5m tall rather than 5.1m which has had an “unacceptable” impact on a neighbouring property while the fascias have been constructed with lower-quality composite cladding instead of the weathered larch or cedar shown on the approved plans. The report also criticised the “poor workmanship” on the fascias and the unauthorised inclusion of a substation on the site.

The report also criticised the dropping of almost all eco-friendly measures that had been agreed, including bat roosting and bird nesting opportunities, as well as green retaining walls. The only element to be retained was some shrub tree planting – but with a reduction from the originally-agreed 10 trees to eight.

The report said “no justification” had been offered for the changes.

It also listed 11 differences between drawings submitted with the planning application and what has actually been built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The proposed amendments and the details and finishes as unlawfully built on site are considered to represent an unacceptable reduction in design quality.

"The proposed amendments have materially diminished the quality of the approved development between permission and completion.”

The report has recommended that the council’s legal director institutes legal proceedings “to secure the removal of the building or the implementation of the development in accordance with the approved planning permission, allowing for any subsequently approved amendments by the Local Planning Authority”.