Mother's Day VIP launch for Yorkshire afternoon tea collaboration involving top chef Andrew Pern
The tea has been inspired by the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Collection of fine jewellery. A VIP launch event is taking place on Mother’s Day, with the experience being available until April 19.
‘A Yorkshire Rose Afternoon Tea’ has been specially designed to celebrate Yorkshire, including Hattingley Valley English Brut Rosé, Yorkshire Gold tea, Arlington eggs, Stamfrey Farm clotted cream and Hawes Wensleydale cheese to toast the best of the region, its people and produce. The traditional-with-a-twist menu concludes with a pink Fabergé-inspired egg dessert with dark chocolate and cherry Kirsch liqueur, in recognition of the ongoing partnership between Bradley’s Jewellers York and Fabergé.
Bradley’s Jewellers York owner Kay Bradley says: “As a proud Yorkshirewoman and local business owner, I am always looking for ways to celebrate our region and give my VIP customers something special. This opportunity to collaborate with Andrew Pern, York Minster Refectory and Fabergé to create ‘A Yorkshire Rose Afternoon Tea’ has been a dream project.”
Mr Pern added: “Working with our friends at Bradley’s Jewellers York has been a perfect way to bring out the best in Yorkshire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.